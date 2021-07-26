At least one person killed in downtown Denver crash

DENVER (KDVR) — At least one person was killed in a crash on Monday morning in downtown Denver.

The Denver Police Department said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. near 6th Avenue and southbound Kalamath Street.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles. At least one person died in the crash. It is unclear if anyone else was injured.

Southbound Kalamath St. is closed at 6th Avenue. There is no estimated time of when the road will reopen.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.