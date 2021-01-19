Greeley police shoot and kill armed man following brief pursuit

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Greeley police shot and killed a wanted, armed man following a brief pursuit on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Greeley Police Department, at 2:34 p.m., officers saw a wanted man leaving a house and getting into a car. Officers followed the man, who refused to pull over.

The man led police on a brief chase, police said.

According to GPD, the man crashed near 23rd Avenue and 32nd Street. Thirty-second Street separates Greeley and Evans in that area.

The man ran away from the scene and into a Loaf ‘N Jug at 3200 23rd Ave. in Evans.

The man then attempted to carjack a vehicle in the gas station while armed with a handgun, police said.

“Pursuing officers gave several commands to the man to surrender, but the man refused to comply, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” GPD said in a statement.

GPD did not say how many officers fired their weapons.

Police believe the man was also involved in a carjacking on Interstate 25 in Mead earlier Tuesday.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name, age and charges he was originally wanted for have not been released. However, police say he was on parole and had active felony warrants.

“No officers and no members of the public were injured during the chase or subsequent shooting,” GPD said.

Evans police said no businesses or schools were placed on lockdown during the incident.

The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) is investigating.