At least one injured in shooting near downtown Denver protests

DENVER (KDVR) — At least one person was injured in a shooting near ongoing demonstrations in downtown Denver Thursday night.

It is unknown if the shooting is connected to the protests.

According to the Denver Police Department, the shooting took place near Broadway and Colfax Avenue.

One victim was taken to the hospital. The person’s condition is unknown.

According to officers at the scene, the shooting is related to another incident that took place at East 13th Avenue and Sherman Street.

About 10:30 p.m., DPD said via Twitter that two people self-transported to the hospital with injuries possibly related to the incident at Broadway and Colfax. One person has a gunshot wound; the other has a stab wound.

Police said there is currently no information about a suspect.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.