Suspect shot, killed by deputies in Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two deputies shot and killed a suspect in Arapahoe County on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place about 3:45 p.m. in the 9800 block of East Geddes Avenue. The area is near the junction of Interstate 25 and East Dry Creek Road.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says neither deputy was injured.

Authorities have not yet provided details about what led to the shooting.

The two deputies have been placed on administrative leave, per sheriff’s office policy.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office is investigating.