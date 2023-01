ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado State Patrol station in Limon said there are at least nine commercial motor vehicles involved in a pileup on Interstate 70 near Strasburg.

The Colorado Department of Transportation closed I-70 in both directions from Airpark to the Kansas border due to safety concerns.

CSP Limon tweeted photos of white-out conditions near Cedar Point and said it was closing the highway around the same time CDOT tweeted that it was closed.