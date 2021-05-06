At least 8 schools and businesses have windows shot out with BB pellets in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lafayette Police Department is looking for any information related to the investigation of multiple instances of criminal mischief over the past several months.

Investigators say that since the beginning of January they have received at least eight reports of windows being broken all over town by confirmed or suspected low caliber firearms or pellet BB guns.

According to police, all of the shot out windows were at local businesses or schools, and each took place in the evening or overnight hours.

The most recent incident took place on May 4, where a window at Peak to Peak Charter School was shot out.

Below is a list of some locations where the property damage occurred:

Sanchez Elementary School at 655 Sir Galahad Drive

Multiple businesses in the 1300 block of Miners Drive

A business in the 100 Block of W. Baseline Road

Bob L. Burger Recreation Center at 111 W. Baseline Rd.

A business in the 800 block of South Public Road

Peak to Peak Charter School at 800 Merlin Drive

According to Lafayette PD, there have been no witnesses or reported injuries in any of these instances.

If you have any information related to these investigations you are asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 303-665-5571, x3515.