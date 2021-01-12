At least 36 cars blow tires on I-70 near Lookout Mountain

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State Patrol says someone carrying a box of screws lost them along Interstate 70 on Monday afternoon, causing dozens of cars to blow tires.

CSP said the incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Monday near Lookout Mountain. At least 36 cars had flat tires and were parked along the interstate between Lookout Mountain and Evergreen.

“This probably won’t work- but if you arrived at work/job site/ home and are missing a box of screws-we picked up a few and would like to talk to you.” shared CSP on Twitter.

If someone saw someone lose this box, please contact dispatch at 303-239-4501.