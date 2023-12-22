DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Coalition for the Homeless released hundreds of names of unhoused people who passed away this year — but the coalition believes the death count could be much larger.

The coalition recorded 311 people, but Cathy Alderman at CCH expects there to be more.

Deaths of unhoused people are increasing

The increase in deaths has to do with the increasing amount of unhoused people in Colorado.

The overall homeless population increased by 12% this year, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Data from the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office and Colorado Coalition for the Homeless on recorded unhoused people who passed away throughout the years (Courtesy of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless)

Now, Alderman estimates that as few as 10,000 and as many as 53,000 unhoused people live in Colorado.

The estimation is wide because it’s tough to track the amount of unhoused people.

In Denver alone, CCH estimates there are about 6,000 to 15,000 unhoused people in Denver.

Main causes of death for unhoused people in 2023

This year, Denver experienced an increasing number of overdoses, which Alderman attributes to the fentanyl crisis. Over half of the U.S. is seeing an increase in overdoses, which has to do with substances tainted with the deadly drug.

Data from the Denver Medical Examiner’s Office and Colorado Coalition for the Homeless recorded unhoused people who passed away between Nov. 1, 2022, to Oct. 31, 2023. (Courtesy of Colorado Coalition for the Homeless)

While overdoses are prevalent in the unhoused community, it’s not just a problem for people experiencing homelessness.

“I don’t think it’s to say that there are more overdose deaths for people experiencing homelessness than there are for housed individuals that are overdosing, it’s just that it’s much more visible because people are obviously outside or their death itself is visible,” said Alderman.

Denver continues to try and house more people

As for a solution, CCH provides health care and substance treatment. But Alderman insists the best solution is shelter.

“If these individuals were safely housed, they wouldn’t be succumbing to the elements, they wouldn’t be succumbing to violence on the streets. They might still be getting tainted substances, but they would likely be housed near people who could assist them,” said Alderman.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston has also been working to house 1,000 people by the end of the year.

With a little over a week left in the year, the mayor is running out of time. So far, 622 people are still indoors, but there’s still work to be done.

“Housing is just the best way to cure illnesses or to treat or recover from illnesses, to help people reconnect with the community, to get them engaged and employment or education services. All of those things lead to better health outcomes and better safety for people,” said Alderman.