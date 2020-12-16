At least 2 sheriff’s vehicles involved in crash following pursuit in southern Colorado

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — At least two sheriff’s vehicles were involved in a crash following a pursuit in southern Colorado on Tuesday.

The crash occurred about 5 p.m. on Colorado Highway 69 near Calle Vidal, which is northwest of Walsenburg.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, Highway 69 was closed for nearly two hours between Calle Vidal and County Road 525 following the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said the pursuit began after 4 p.m. Authorities did not say why the driver was being chased. CSP troopers were not involved in the pursuit.

CSP confirmed the crash involved “multiple” sheriff’s vehicles, but could not say how many or whether they were from Huerfano or Custer County.

No injuries were reported. Deputies were evaluated as a precaution.

The driver of the vehicle that was being pursued is in custody. His or her name has not been released.