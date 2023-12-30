DENVER (KDVR) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday night due to a fire in Fort Collins.

Poudre Fire Authority of Fort Collins first reported the fire in the 4000 block of S. Taft Hill Road around 7 p.m.

Taft Hill Rd. was closed at the intersections of Harmony Road and Horsetooth Road. Crews were asking the public to avoid the area.

PFA said the fire was extinguished as of 7:25 p.,m., but crews were staying on the scene. At that time one victim had been taken to the hospital.

Crews began clearing the scene and another victim was transported by 7:42 p.m.

The Taft Hill Road was reopened just before 8:30 p.m. at the intersections of Harmony Road and Horsetooth Road. However, the intersection of Taft Hill Road and Westfield Drive remained closed.

PFA said the cause of the fire was being investigated.