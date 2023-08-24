DENVER (KDVR) — Four men are accused of stealing 10-12 pairs of shoes from a Longmont store during an armed robbery.

According to Longmont Public Safety, the robbery happened around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday night at Famous Footwear at 205 Ken Pratt Blvd.

The suspects allegedly went into the store, gathered the shoes, then left without paying for them.

After getting into the parking lot, one suspect fired a handgun into the glass window at the front of the store. The window was shattered, but no one inside the store was injured.

The four suspects are identified as Hispanic, male “young adults” according to a LPS Facebook post.

Police are looking for these three suspects and one more male after an armed robbery at the Famous Footwear in Longmont and two other crimes in the Denver metro area on Wednesday. (Shared by Longmont Public Safety)

Police are looking for this suspects and three more males after an armed robbery at the Famous Footwear in Longmont and two other crimes in the Denver metro area on Wednesday. (Shared by Longmont Public Safety)

The suspects are believed to be connected to two other crimes in the Denver area before the robbery in Longmont.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to call Detective Philip Schlagel at 303-651-8543 or email philip.schlagel@longmontcolorado.gov and reference report #23-7743.