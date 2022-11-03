ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — South Metro Fire Rescue says crews are battling a multi-family residential fire that started on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported around 12:20 p.m. near 1300 South Parker Road at the Club Valencia Condominiums.

South Metro Fire Rescue said crews worked to rescue people from the building who were not able to evacuate safely.

SMFR said fifteen people were evaluated by paramedics for injuries at the scene and three were taken to the hospital.

“AFR units are on scene with SMFR in the 1300 block of S. Parker rd. working collaboratively in an effort to save lives and property with our neighboring jurisdictions. We ask that you please try and avoid S. Parker Rd. between Mississippi and Valencia,” the Aurora Fire Rescue Shared.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.