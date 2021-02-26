At-large attempted murder suspect previously charged with manslaughter

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KDVR) — A woman in Westminster managed to escape an abusive man from a previous relationship and call 911 but not before her brother was stabbed by him.

James Montoya broke into the victim’s home on Friday morning and attacked her and her brother when they returned home from running errands. She managed to get away and call 911 but Montoya stabbed her brother before fleeing.

She suffered minor injuries while her brother was transported to the hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Montoya is wanted for attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, stalking, kidnapping, menacing and violation of a protection order from a previous incident earlier this month.

Police responded to a stalking call on Feb. 4. Montoya is accused of holding the victim captive for an extended period of time and causing multiple injuries to her.

Montoya was previously convicted of manslaughter from a domestic violence incident over 30 years ago. His criminal history contains several other domestic violence-related incidents.

Montoya, pictured above, is described as a white male who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, a shaved head and was last known to have a full beard.

Truck similar to Montoya’s vehicle

Police describe Montoya’s truck as a 2008 black Dodge Ram 1500, Colorado license plate QAO690. It has a Denver Broncos sticker and Union sticker on the rear bumper and a specialized grill. The license plate may have been removed.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,000.

Anyone with information can leave a tip with the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers tip line at: 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Contact Investigator Cheri Spottke at 303-658-4360 with any questions regarding this case.