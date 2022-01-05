At-home COVID tests are still hard to find as omicron cases increase

Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott and QuickVue home tests made by Quidel are shown for sale Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, at a CVS store in Lakewood, Wash., south of Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans are still struggling to find at-home COVID tests in stores. Two out of three pharmacies FOX31 contacted had no tests in stock.

This comes at a time when some school leaders are recommending that kids be tested before returning to school.

“It is very difficult to find reliable tests,” said Dr. Reginald Washington, the chief medical officer at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children and Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center in Denver.

“I think the number one rule is, if anyone in your household is sick, you keep those children home,” Washington said.

Washington says if kids ages 12 to 15 are able to get a Pfizer booster shot, that could help slow the spread. But that will only help if families take action.

“If everybody takes the booster it’s going to be a very effective tool,” Washington said.