Assistant fire chief loses ‘dream home’ to East Troublesome Fire

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The assistant fire chief at Grand Fire Protection District has learned her dream home burned down in the East Troublesome Fire.

“You can never think it can’t happen to you, because I didn’t think it could happen to me,” Schelly Olson told FOX31 while fighting back tears Friday.

Olson has spent more than 10 years teaching others how to protect their homes. She recently learned from her engine captain that she too is a victim of the East Troublesome Fire.

“I’m usually the one on the other side who tells people to remain calm, we’ll get through this and we’ll find out the status of your home soon. And now I’m playing the waiting game,” Olson said, adding, “You can see that our dream house that we built 16 years ago turned into a pile of ash.”

Olson’s home is between the Columbine Lake neighborhood and the Grand Lake Golf Course.

“I hear both of them are decimated,” she said. “We just have to stick together, pull together our neighborhoods.”

Olson, like many others, didn’t get to grab her family’s photo albums and keepsakes that they will miss dearly.

She says her story, and the fact that her loved ones made it out safe, should serve as a reminder of how important it is to be prepared and download any and every emergency notification you can.