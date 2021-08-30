Assault case against former Loveland police officer advances

Austin Hopp, former Loveland police officer involved in arrest of woman with dementia

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a former Loveland police officer involved in the rough arrest of an elderly woman with dementia should stand trial for assault.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports the judge decided Monday there is probable cause for the charge against former Loveland police officer Austin Hopp. He arrested then-73-year-old Karen Garner in June 2020 after she left a store without paying for about $14 worth of items.

Hopp’s body camera footage shows him catching up to the woman as she walked through a field. A lawsuit claims Gardner’s shoulder was dislocated after Hopp shoved her to the ground.