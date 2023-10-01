DENVER (KDVR) — The creator of the Youtube channel MileHigh Aviation Preston Waller took a year to recreate a replica version of Denver International Airport.

“I built a huge airport of DIA in my room,” Waller said.

Waller told FOX31 he fell in love with aviation after his first flight on United Airlines at four years old.

“We were going to California and as soon as we took off I thought yup this is what I want to do,” Waller said.

Waller has built a handful of replica airports, but he said his favorite so far was building the Denver airport.

The terminals were 3D printed and purchased through someone online. Then the rest of the details he put on himself.

Waller’s replica includes runways and each concourse at DIA including all the correct replica planes. Waller said he has over 300 replica planes he has collected since he was a kid.

The airports and his replica planes take up the majority of the room.

“All I need is my bed and my airport and I am good to go,” Waller said.

On top of his collection, Waller is working towards an aviation degree at Metropolitan State University of Denver.

“My goal is to eventually become a United pilot hopefully,” Waller said.

He is also currently in flight school working towards 1,000 hours of flying.

“I don’t want to sit at a desk I want my office to be a huge open sky,” Waller said.