DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Aspen will not file criminal charges against a priest accused of sexually assaulting a minor and the district attorney has closed the case, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of Denver.

The statement said that the investigation into the allegations against Father Michael O’Brien lasted 18 months and included interviews with more than 80 witnesses.

“This work and the outcome of the investigation informs the public that the allegations that Fr. O’Brien sexually abused a minor more than 15 years ago during his time at St. Mary Catholic Church in Aspen are false accusations against a good man,” the Archdiocese said.

O’Brien had been a priest in good standing when the allegations were made in 2021, according to the Archdiocese, and had never had any other allegations made against him.

O’Brien has been out of ministry while the investigation was ongoing. An internal investigation by the Archdiocese will now take place and a decision will be made by the archbishop on whether he will return.