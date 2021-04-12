Aspen Music Festival is back with an in-person lineup

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — After moving online in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Aspen Music Festival will be back for in-person entertainment and teaching this summer.

The Aspen Music Festival and School announced April 8 that it will be back for 52 days of in-person events for the summer 2021 season. The Festival includes a more than 150-event lineup and will open July 1 and run through Aug. 22.

AMFS says it is closely monitoring public health and safety guidelines and may be adapting plans “day by day” as restrictions allow. As a result, music lovers can expect some changes this year.

Tickets for the Festival will be available May 17, a later date than in previous years and will be e-tickets only. Venue capacity restrictions and social distancing requirements will also be in place and are subject to change over the course of the summer.

Additional tickets may become available if state and county health orders become more relaxed.

Other safety protocols include:

Mask wearing

Increased sanitization/cleaning of all facilities

Hand sanitizer stations throughout all patron areas

Limited capacity in restrooms

Regular testing for staff and Festival associates

Festival events will be 60 to 75 minutes long with no intermission and there will be no concessions or merchandise sales at concerts.

Unlike pervious summers, the events calendar will not be mailed out and can instead be found online where it will be updated daily.

More details on ticketing as well as safety protocols will be posted on May 17 when tickets go on sale. You can purchase tickets online by clicking on the events calendar and selecting the event you wish to see, or over the phone at 970-925-9042.