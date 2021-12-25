Aspen area warned of avalanche danger on Christmas morning

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Authorities issued an avalanche warning for the Aspen/Pitkin County area Saturday morning.

“Heavy snow and strong winds will result in natural avalanches,” the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet based on information from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

Aspen Mountain Patrol set off charges for avalanche mitigation from 7:30 to 9 a.m. and cautioned people in the area to watch pets or anyone who may be sensitive to loud noise.

On Christmas Eve, a backcountry skier was fully buried and killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass on Christmas Eve, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.

The skier, whose name has not been released, was on a northeast-facing slope below treeline on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak.