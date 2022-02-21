Aspen Airport closes for aircraft removal

The Aspen Airport closed for multiple hours on Monday as they worked to remove an aircraft. Photo courtesy of Pitkin County Incident Management Team.

ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) — As an Arctic cold system makes its way through the state and drops the temperatures to the mere teens, Aspen Airport had to close its runway due to an aircraft incident.

According to the airport, the runway was closed for hours on Monday as multiple agencies worked to remove an aircraft. The agencies working to remove the aircraft included Aspen and Pitkin County staff, Aspen Fire Protection District, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue, Snowmass Police Department and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pinpoint Weather Team is expecting temperatures to hit the high teens Tuesday and Wednesday with overnight lows around zero degrees. With the high country expected to get 1 to 3 feet of snow in the latest storm, icy conditions could cause trouble for multiple Aspen businesses.

According to the airport, no injuries were reported from the passengers and crew.