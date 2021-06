ASPEN, Colo. (KDVR) – Aspen Airport said Friday morning it was forced to close due to an aircraft incident.

An airport representative says the landing gear failed on a private plane, and the airport’s only runway is closed.

The airport said it is likely to remain closed for several hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.