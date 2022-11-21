COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Another victim’s identity of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs has been released.

Ashley Paugh’s husband Kurt has created and released a statement on behalf of the family, giving insight into Ashley’s life.

Ashley was a loving wife – she was my high school sweetheart – and she was just an amazing mother. Her daughter was her whole world, and she was so proud of Ryleigh, who is a championship swimmer. She loved her dad, her sister, and her family; Ashley was a loving aunt, with many nieces and nephews who are devastated by her loss. Kurt Paugh, husband of Ashley Paugh

Ashley worked for Kids Crossing, a nonprofit that finds homes for foster children. In the statement, Ashley’s husband said she would do anything for children, including traveling around southeastern Colorado to raise awareness. Also in the statement, Ashley’s husband talked about her love of organizing giving trees during the holidays to help foster children celebrate this time of year.

Ashley loved outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and riding four-wheelers.

Ashley’s family asks for privacy in this time of grieving. Anyone interested in donating to help victims and their families can visit the Colorado Healing Fund.