Lakewood police officer who killed gunman, ending shooting rampage, identified

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Lakewood police officer wounded by a gunman before she shot and killed him, ending a deadly rampage that spanned two cities, has been identified.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, the officer, Ashley Ferris, remains in an area hospital after the gunman shot her in the stomach, just moments before she fatally shot him and ended his killing spree that took five lives and spanned two cities.

The Lakewood Police Department on Wednesday released this narrative of Ferris’ encounter with the shooter:

After shooting and killing 38-year-old Danny Schofield at the Lucky 13 tattoo shop, the 47-year old male suspect traveled to the Belmar shopping area where he gunned down 28-year-old Sarah Steck as she worked at the Hyatt House. At several points during this situation, the suspect exchanged gunfire with Lakewood and Denver Police. From there, the shooter headed to the area of Alaska and Vance when he encountered Lakewood Police Agent Ashley Ferris. Agent Ferris ordered him to drop his weapon as he approached her. The suspect ignored her commands and shot Agent Ferris, striking her in the abdomen. Agent Ferris, shot and wounded on the ground, was able to return fire on the suspect. The suspect was shot by Agent Ferris and died on scene. If not for the heroic efforts of Agent Ferris and other law enforcement, this incredibly violent tragedy could have been even worse. Lakewood Police Department

Ferris has been hailed as a hero for her actions that night.

“All of us at the Lakewood Police Department are incredibly proud of Agent Ferris and the bravery shown by her and her fellow law enforcement officers during this active shooter situation,” Lakewood Police Chief Dan McCasky said in a statement. “The entire Lakewood Police family will be here to support Agent Ferris and her family as she embarks on this recovery process. Our hearts are incredibly heavy with the loss of life and injuries suffered by others during this rampage. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Cardenas, Gunn-Maldonado, Scofield, Steck and Swinyard families, as well as the families of those injured.”

It’s not the first time Ferris has been recognized for her actions on the job. In 2020, she was awarded, along with Officers Brenna Conway and Andres Evans, for performing lifesaving measures on a woman suffering medical distress.

Had those officers “not responded quickly, with an accurate diagnosis and lifesaving measures, the woman would have likely died at the scene,” according to the department. The officers were presented in a ceremony with the department’s “Lifesaving Award.”