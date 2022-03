Parker, Colo. (KDVR) — Parker’s United Methodist Church is continuing its Ash Wednesday drive-thru this year.

Morning commuters can receive ashes and blessings between 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on their way to work. Evening commuters can use the drive-thru from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on their way home.

Parker UMC says all are welcome to take part in the Ash Wednesday drive-thru, located at 11805 S. Pine Dr, Parker Colorado. To learn more, click here.