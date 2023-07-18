HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (KDVR) — Technicians at Next Auto Care in Highlands Ranch said they are seeing the impact of the hot weather on some of the vehicles coming into their shop.

Lead Technician Travis Sickler said one SUV had a coolant leak and overheated. Now the vehicle needs a new engine.

As the temperatures climb, he said it’s important to keep up with maintenance, check for leaks, and make sure you have plenty of coolant and oil.

But that’s not all.

“Heat can do a lot of things to a car. It can be something as simple as the air pressure in your tires changing. I’ve seen vehicles get hot enough where wiring get real flimsy, so to speak, and can actually cause problems,” Sickler said.

Sometimes drivers don’t see it coming.

General Manager Chris Oatman said his wife actually had a problem driving home from camping.

“Overheated,” he said. “She broke down on County Line with three kids in the car and a boat attached.”

If you get a temperature alert, the staff says it’s important to pull over to a safe place and turn off the engine.