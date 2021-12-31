‘As if a bomb hit’; homes burned to the ground, while others untouched in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — Louisville could pass as a war zone this morning, as flames still linger in what used to be garages, bedrooms and basements of residents’ homes.

Over 100 mile-an-hour winds stoked sparks caused by a downed powerline Thursday morning, leading to the most destructive fire in Colorado history. Louisville and Superior residents were told to evacuate with no time to spare.

As the smoke clears, a neighborhood in Louisville lays in ashes, resembling the aftermath of a bombing. While many homes are now reduced to rubble, others still stand, remaining perfectly intact. The over all feeling is eerie.

FOX31 reporter Dan Daru describes the scene “as if a bomb hit.” The neighborhood smells like a fireworks show, with flames still burning what little is left of someone’s Mercedes-Benz van.

The Marshall fire burned hot and quick through the neighborhood, choosing some houses to burn, others to spare. It is a testament to the unforeseeable future of the families who lost their homes.

