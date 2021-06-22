As a school resource officer, Gordon Beesley ‘just always put a smile’ on students’ faces

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Chloe Brandow and her mom flipped through her Oberon Middle School year books on Tuesday looking for pictures of School Resource Officer Gordon Beesley, who was shot and killed while on patrol Monday.

Chloe is going to be a senior in high school, but she says officer Beesley made a real impact on her in middle school.

“Middle school was a really difficult experience for me, and I had a lot of downs throughout those years, and I just remember his smile and his giving attitude,” Chloe said.

She and her mom, Leslie, say Beesley was always high-fiving kids and talking to them about the things going on in their lives.

“That positive interaction, and my son being like, ‘I love Officer Beesley, he’s so amazing, and I talk to him every day,’ and to have that positive experience for our youth — that’s invaluable,” Leslie said.

The Edwards family has similar memories.

“He just always put a smile on my face,” said Ainsley Edwards, a former student.

Her little brother, Jonas, said he was shocked to hear that Beesley had been killed.

“I got a little teary eyed, because he was a really good person,” Jonas said. “He meant a lot to me. He helped me with my math, because I struggle with that a lot. He’d come into my math class and just sit with me and help me work through it.”

The siblings say students could talk to Beesley about anything.

“Almost like a mini counselor,” Ainsley said.