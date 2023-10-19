DENVER (KDVR) — Arvada utility customers will see a 12% increase to their water and sewer rates in 2024, thanks to a city council vote on Oct. 16 approving the increase.

Additionally, city council members approved raising stormwater rates by 5% and raising the fixed bi-monthly service fees for water and sewer by $4 and $2, respectively.

The new rates will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2024, and are estimated to raise a typical single-family household’s costs by $22 per bi-monthly bill, or $11 per month.

According to the city council resolution, the increased revenue will support infrastructure projects to update aging systems.

“Annual adjustments to utility rates and fees support our ability to provide high-quality service to the community. This year’s increases will support repair and replacement of aging parts of our water, sewer and stormwater systems,” said Sharon Israel, Arvada utilities director.

“Like most businesses and households, we have also seen a dramatic increase in costs due to inflation. Every year when we look at our needs, we work hard to make sure we are keeping rates as low as we can. Even with the increases in 2024, Arvada’s utility bills are still in the middle of where our neighboring communities are,” Israel said.

City officials estimate over $200 million will be spent on 2023 and 2024 infrastructure projects. The repairs will update Arvada’s water, sewer and storm systems which were built nearly 60 years ago during a population boom.