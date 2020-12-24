Woman leaves hundreds of homemade scarves, gloves, hats around Arvada to help homeless

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — With homelessness on the rise in Arvada, one local woman is on a mission to keep everyone warm.

“I started [knitting] in 2015 just as a way to pass the time,” the woman, who prefers to remain anonymous, told FOX31.

Since then, the hobby has become an obsession.

“It takes seven and a half minutes for mac and cheese to boil, so I can knit for seven and a half minutes while I stand at the stove and stir,” she said.

She knits year-round for at least a couple of hours per day, stockpiling hats, gloves, scarves and shawls.

“Well no one person needs 100 scarves and so I started thinking of ways to spread the love and not overflow my house,” she said.

In 2018, with permission from the city, she started leaving her cozy, warm, handmade goods around Arvada for those in need.

“I tie them to benches, lamp posts, trees, anywhere I can,” she said. “It’s kind of anywhere there’s a pole there’s gonna be a scarf, usually.”

The items have tags that say: “I’m not lost. Take me if you need me.”

“It’s nice that they can just be walking by and say, ‘Hey, look, a cool scarf. I’m going to grab that.’ And that’s all there is to it,” she said.

Each year, she leaves out at least 500 hats, scarves and gloves on nights before it snows. She says every single one has been taken within hours.

“It’s definitely a growing need here,” she said.

Arvada has seen an increase in residents experiencing homelessness over the past few years.

“I was homeless as a kid,” the woman said. “So I understand what it’s like to be cold and everybody deserves to be warm. It’s just a basic human right.”

It’s not that she doesn’t want people to know her story. She says keeping her identity a secret is simply half the fun.

“It’s really fun because I do see posts on Facebook of my stuff and people are always like, who does this? I’m just kind of giggling inside,” she said.

All we can tell you is, for an old-fashioned hobby, the woman behind the knitting is a lot younger than you’d expect.

“Taught myself on YouTube, actually,” she said.

And while she does not want recognition, she is reaching out to the community for help keeping her project going. She started a GoFundMe to help cover the cost of yarn.

“Maybe others can be inspired to do something similar. Donate time, items, money, whatever they can because as fortunate as we are there are people less fortunate out there,” she said.