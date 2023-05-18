DENVER (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department says a high school was accidentally placed on lockdown on Thursday morning.

The accidental lockdown happened at Arvada West High School.

APD said there is no emergency at the school, but officers and the Jeffco Schools Safety Team is at Arvada West to follow procedures to lift the lockdown.

What happens during a lockdown?

According to Jeffco Schools, this is what happens during a lockdown:

Students need to move away from sight, maintain silence, do not open the door

Adults need to recover students from hallway, if possible, lock the classroom door, turn out the lights, move away from sight, maintain silence, do not open door, prepare to evade or defend

If you ever have a concern or are threatened, you can report a tip to Safe2Tell.