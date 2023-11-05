DENVER (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department asked people in the area of 63rd Avenue and Estes Street to stay indoors due to a large police presence and suspect search on Sunday afternoon.

Arvada Police were working in connection with Westminster Police to find a suspect in a shooting in the 9800 block of Westcliff Parkway.

Westminster Police said the victim and the suspect were known to each other and that there was no threat to the public.

Arvada Police provided an update just after 1 p.m. and said the suspect may be in an apartment on 62nd Avenue between Estes and Dover Streets.

Police were still advising nearby residents to stay indoors.

APD also advised anyone in the area to call 911 to report any suspicious people in addition to staying indoors.

