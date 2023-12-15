DENVER (KDVR) — A man from Arvada was inducted into the National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame this week for his influential role as a skier and instructor.

The National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame Award recognizes athletes who have had an influential role in the field of adaptive sports and athletes who have excelled in it, according to a release from Move United.

Chris Werhane, of Arvada, was awarded in the contributor category as someone who has made a significant contribution to the field.

“Werhane has been a key leader in the adaptive sports and recreation community across the country for many years,” Move United said in a release.

He travels over 100 days each year training staff and volunteers at adaptive ski programs across the country. Move United said he has ensured the highest quality lessons for tens of thousands of people over two decades.

“He is a difference maker in the adaptive sport community via his expertise, care for others, enthusiasm to serve and dedication to equity,” Move United said.

Werhane currently works for Adaptive Adventures, an organization based out of Westminster that travels the country providing sports opportunities for children, adults and veterans with physical disabilities. The organization also helps establish programs in unserved and underserved communities.

He also oversees and assists in safety and risk management at many national adaptive ski events, Move United said, including the National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic.

His induction into the National Adaptive Sports Hall of Fame comes after garnering several other awards over his career. He holds awards including; the 2013 Outstanding WSC Volunteer Award and was named Alpine Ski Instructor Extraordinaire at the 17th and 21st National Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic.