Arvada shooting witness wants to rename Olde Town Square in honor of good Samaritan killed

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Friends, family and strangers continue to leave notes and signs at the site of the shooting in Olde Towne Arvada that left a suspect, good Samaritan and police officer dead.

Stephen Alexander was eating lunch across the street from Olde Town Square when he heard gunshots and took cover.

“People who were sitting at the outside tables crawled in. They didn’t walk in, they were crawling on their hands and feet saying, ‘They’re shooting, they’re shooting!” said Alexander.

Alexander heard a good Samaritan was killed and soon learned that man was Johnny Hurley. Witnesses confirmed Hurley shot and killed the gunman.

“I don’t really know a way to say thank you or the words to express my gratitude for his giving up his life for mine,” said Alexander.

Alexander wrote a letter to Mayor Marc Williams, asking him and the Arvada City Council members to consider renaming Olde Town Square after Hurley and place photos of him at the site as a permanent memorial.

“So that he won’t be forgotten and that his name won’t just fade away. And that the bravery he showed me and everyone else won’t fade away,” said Alexander.

Mayor Williams thanked Alexander for the letter. He tells FOX31 they need time to “let the dust settle” and will take appropriate steps on this matter down the road.