Arvada police search for mother, 2-month-old baby who left without baby supplies

ARVADA, Colo. (KDR) — The Arvada Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a mother and her baby.

Police said Haley Rosas, 19, and her 2-month-old baby were last seen on Saturday night near 53rd and Garrison St. around 8:30 p.m.

Arvada police said officers were on a call and were advised that Rosas and her child left the house without baby supplies.

Police said they have no reason to believe Rosas and her baby are in any danger and she could possibly be at a friend’s house.

APD said they just want to make sure Rosas and her baby are okay. If you see them, please call 911.