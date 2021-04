ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Picture this: a skunk running wild with its head stuck inside a cup. That’s exactly what happened this past weekend at Apex Recreation Center.

The skunk’s head was stuck inside a Chick-fil-A milkshake cup. Fortunately for the skunk, the Arvada Police Department showed up to help.

The Arvada Police Department shared, “Lucky for skunk the Chick-fil-A milkshake cup came off easily and the healthy skunk rambled off into a culvert to sleep off his sugar rush.”