Arvada police mum on who shot good Samaritan in deadly officer-involved shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Critical questions remain unanswered following the deadly officer-involved shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday. The popular business district was quiet Tuesday as business owners and employees suffer through the emotional toll of what they experienced.

At a press conference Tuesday, Arvada’s police chief said Officer Gordon Beesley was ambushed by someone who expressed hatred toward police.

“Gordon was targeted because he was wearing an Arvada police uniform and a badge,” Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said.

Strate said good Samaritan John Hurley, 40, of Golden, intervened and disrupted what could’ve been additional loss of life. Hurley was called a hero. The chief stopped short of officially confirming if Hurley was the one who shot and killed the suspect. Police also would not say who shot Hurley.

“Detectives continue to work to determine what happened,” Strate said.

Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader said the officer’s death is being investigated by Arvada police as a criminal investigation. The sheriff said a separate critical incident multi-agency team will investigate the actions of any police officers, as required by state law.

Meanwhile, there is sorrow throughout the Arvada police force as officers grieve the loss of a colleague and friend.

“He always had a smile on his face, and everyone felt better after having had a conversation with Gordon,” the chief said.

The Jefferson County coroner has identified the suspected gunman as 59-year-old Ronald Troyke.