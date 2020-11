ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada police are asking the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that struck a dog on Monday afternoon and fled the scene.

The SUV, identified as a black Cadillac Escalade, hit the dog, stopped and then left the area of 7500 Robinson Way.

There is no word on the status of the dog.

If you have any tips, contact Arvada police officer Martson at 720-898-6560.

