ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department is looking for any information about a man using stolen credit cards at a local Lowe’s.

The man was reported using credit cards stolen out of a car at the self-checkout of the Arvada Lowe’s located at 5405 Wadsworth Bypass.

Arvada PD are looking for any information on this man seen stealing credit cards. Photo Courtesy of Arvada PD

Call Arvada PD at 720-898-6900 with any information.