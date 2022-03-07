ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department hopes a new emergency application will streamline how people call for help, and empower police with better knowledge of the situation when they arrive.

The department is highlighting the eBodyguard app, which can call 911 from your smartphone with a voice command. The information that you share, like health issues or legal concerns, will then be sent directly to the computer of a responding officer.

