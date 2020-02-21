Suspect killed by Arvada police, no officers injured

ARVADA (KDVR) — The Arvada Police department said a suspect is dead after a shooting Friday morning that involved officers.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 a.m. near 53rd Avenue and Everett Street.

Arvada police said no officers were injured.

The details about what led to the shooting have not been released.

The suspect’s identity, gender and age have not been released.

Arvada police said they would provide an update at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.