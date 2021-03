ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Police in Arvada are investigating a shooting at a party early Sunday morning that sent two people to the hospital.

The shooting happened in the 6800 block of Gray Drive.

POLICE ACTIVITY Two males shot transported to area hospitals. 6800 block Gray Drive, incident took place during a party. Conditions of victims unknown, case under investigation. Will update when more information is available. pic.twitter.com/ft7ZD6ihQn — Arvada Police (@ArvadaPolice) March 7, 2021

The conditions of the victims is unknown.

The is a developing story. More details will be provided as they are received.