Suspect dies following crime spree, officer-involved shooting in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The Arvada Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting Wednesday morning.

Arvada Police Detective Rozana Santa Cruz said that at around 8:35 a.m., officers responded to an armed robbery at Target at 7899 Wadsworth Boulevard. A woman stated that a suspect held her at gunpoint, stole her purse, phone, and vehicle, which was a black GMC Yukon XL.

The suspect reportedly had a long barrel handgun in his possession.

Detective Santa Cruz said that once the suspect left the Target, he drove westbound on Pomona Drive and hit a fire hydrant. At that time, police said the suspect was confronted by another victim and reportedly pulled his gun on that victim and then left the area.

Officers located the suspect in the vehicle at around 8:55 a.m. in the 8100 block of Garland Drive.

Police said a single gunshot was fired from the vehicle the suspect was in. Officers returned fire. The suspect was pronounced dead on scene. It is unclear if the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound or if he was shot by officers.

No officers were injured.

An investigation is underway.