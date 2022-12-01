ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – After serving the Arvada Police Department in various roles for over three decades, Police Chief Link Strate has announced his plans to retire at the end of the year.

“It has been my greatest professional joy to serve as an Arvada police officer these past 35 years,” Strate said in a statement to the city on Thursday.

Strate began his career in the department in 1987 and, after working as a motorcycle officer, he was promoted to sergeant working as a patrol, traffic and investigative supervisor. Not long after that, he was elevated to commander and deputy chief before being chosen to be the police chief in 2018.

Strate helped implement the JEFFCOM Regional Dispatch Center and the Jefferson County Regional Crime Laboratory during his years of service

A unique aspect of Strate’s tenure included leading the county’s Critical Incident Response Team, which is now responsible for leading investigations into officer-involved shootings.

Strate’s retirement is set to take place at the end of the year. Deputy Chief Ed Brady will start serving as interim police chief on Dec. 5.