ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — The City of Arvada has approved a contract for the purchase of more than 200 body cameras, with plans to begin using them in July.

That $2.7 million contract puts the city in line with SB 20-217, which requires all law enforcement agencies in Colorado to have cameras by 2023.

Public Information Officer Dave Snelling said it will increase transparency within the community. Arvada Police received scrutiny for not having cameras following the 2021 shooting in Olde Town Arvada.

“As a city, it’s going to do nothing but help our transparency,” Snelling said. “It’s really going to show not just police officer actions, but what police officers have to deal with on a daily basis.”

Arvada police bodycams will have live-streaming abilities

Snelling said the cameras could also assist officers during tactical situations. Part of the package purchased by Arvada Police allows for live-streaming capabilities, meaning officers at a command post could watch in real-time as officers deal with high-risk situations.

“A lot of times we provide drone overwatch, but a lot of times we get into a house or a building, and we lose sight of what the tactical situation looks like,” Snelling said.

These feeds, which will never be released publicly in real-time, could allow for better tactical planning.

“We can see what they’re seeing and have a better idea,” Snelling said. “They don’t have to necessarily give up their position by speaking, or anything like that. We’d be able to see exactly what they’re seeing and understand the scene.”

According to a contract obtained by FOX31, Arvada will pay Axon Enterprises more than $2.7 million over 5 years. That package also includes 203 new Tasers, as well as additional equipment.