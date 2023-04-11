ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Arvada Police are sharing a warning about two thieves who have targeted unsuspecting shoppers in local stores.

The thieves are using an old tried and true trick of grabbing a shopper’s valuables when the shopper isn’t looking. In one case, investigators said the thieves allegedly stole a shopper’s credit card and quickly went on a $10,000 shopping spree.

Police have released a security video of the thieves, two women, in action at a Costco store on Wadsworth Boulevard.

The video shows the pair casually walking through the store. Then, when a shopper turns their back and leaves their cart unattended, the thieves move in.

The video shows the thieves grabbing a wallet and valuables from the cart. Other images from security cameras show close-ups of the women either entering or leaving the store.

Police need help to identify these women who are wanted for allegedly stealing wallets from local stores in Arvada. (Arvada Police Department)

Police said shoppers should always be aware of their surroundings and never leave their valuables unattended.

If you have any information about the women pictured in the security images, please contact Arvada Police at 720-898-6900.