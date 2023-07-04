DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Arvada Police Department were asking the public for help in finding a missing boy.

He was later safely located and police canceled the endangered missing alert.

The 10-year-old boy reportedly walked away from Wolff Park, located at 8500 W. 57th Ave. in Arvada at approximately 6:40 p.m. Monday, according to CBI.

The boy is described as white, 4 feet 11 inches tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and gray shorts with flip-flops.

CBI canceled the alert at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday.