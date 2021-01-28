Arvada police arrest 1 suspect in Dollar General shooting

The scene outside an Arvada residence where two people were taken into custody on Jan. 27, 2021. Credit: KDVR

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Dollar General store in Adams County earlier this week.

Officers were attempting to serve the arrest warrant in the 6100 block of Olde Wadsworth Boulevard for several hours.

Shortly before 9 p.m., APD said Johnny McCaslin, 48, was in custody. A woman was also arrested.

“The Jefferson County SWAT team was relieved by the Denver Metro SWAT team and the suspect was taken into custody,” APD said.

The shooting occurred just before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Sheridan Boulevard. Two people were shot while checking out. Their conditions are unknown.

According to investigators, there were two suspects involved in the shooting. Sources say a woman in a wheelchair was shot, along with her son.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.