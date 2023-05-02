ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — Senior prom season is in full swing and kids across the state are showing off their best dance moves.

That includes Arvada Senior High School, where a school resource officer was recently caught on camera line dancing with the students.

“Yes, school resource officers attend prom. Some, like Officer Albino Guerrero, are also pretty good dancers. Thank you, Arvada Senior High, for sharing the dance floor,” the Arvada Police Department shared on Twitter.

In the video, you can see Officer Guerrero dancing, twisting and having a good time with other students on the dance floor.