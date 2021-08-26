Arvada officer opens fire, another officer hurt

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) — An Arvada police officer was hurt Thursday night after another officer opened fire.

According to the Arvada Police Department, officers responded to the area of West 60th Place and Lamar Street on a call of a man down with a possible heart attack.

A police department spokesperson said one responding officer saw what was believed to be a threat and fired a shot.

Police said it’s unclear what happened next, but another officer suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital but quickly released.

It’s unclear if the officer is hit by a bullet, shrapnel or was hurt in some other way during the incident.

